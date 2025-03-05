Fantasy Hockey
Kaedan Korczak headshot

Kaedan Korczak News: Gathers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Korczak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Korczak has three helpers over five contests since replacing Shea Theodore (arm) in the lineup after the latter's injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off. There's been no update on a timeline for Theodore beyond the initial week-to-week designation, so Korczak is poised to continue playing on the third pairing. The 24-year-old has six assists, 18 shots on net, 32 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 23 appearances this season.

Kaedan Korczak
Vegas Golden Knights
