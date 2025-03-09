Kaedan Korczak News: Logs helper in Sunday's loss

Korczak notched an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Korczak has four assists over seven contests since stepping into the lineup on a regular basis to cover the absence of Shea Theodore (arm). For the season, Korczak is up to seven helpers, a plus-8 rating, 21 shots on net, 37 hits and 25 blocked shots over 25 appearances. Theodore doesn't have a firm timeline to return, but Korczak has done well enough in his stead that the Golden Knights could have a tough lineup decision to make when the team is fully healthy.