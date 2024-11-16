Fantasy Hockey
Kaedan Korczak headshot

Kaedan Korczak News: Posts helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Korczak notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Korczak was used in a versatile role Friday, taking some shifts as a forward and others as a defenseman. He's been in the lineup for two of the last three games as the Golden Knights deal with the absence of Mark Stone (lower body). Korczak doesn't have a secure spot in the lineup, but he's managed three assists, a plus-8 rating, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots and six shots on net over his six appearances this season. He could be an option to stay in the lineup over Ben Hutton during Nicolas Hague's (undisclosed) stay on injured reserve.

