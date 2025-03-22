Fantasy Hockey
Kaedan Korczak

Kaedan Korczak News: Provides assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Korczak notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Korczak snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He has five assists over 13 outings since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, and he continues to hold down the last spot on the blue line in the absence of Shea Theodore (arm). Korczak is now at eight assists, 25 shots on net, 45 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 31 appearances this season.

