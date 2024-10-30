Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kaedan Korczak headshot

Kaedan Korczak News: Registers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Korczak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Korczak has two helpers over four appearances this season. He's been filling in for Nicolas Hague (lower body) in recent games, though Korczak has been limited to bottom-four minutes. The 23-year-old Korczak has added four shots on net, five hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, so he may be auditioning to stay in the lineup even once Hague is healthy.

Kaedan Korczak
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now