Kaedan Korczak News: Registers assist in loss

Korczak notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Korczak has two helpers over four appearances this season. He's been filling in for Nicolas Hague (lower body) in recent games, though Korczak has been limited to bottom-four minutes. The 23-year-old Korczak has added four shots on net, five hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-7 rating, so he may be auditioning to stay in the lineup even once Hague is healthy.