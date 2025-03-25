Kaedan Korczak News: Slides helper Tuesday

Korczak logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Korczak was at risk of losing his place in the lineup with the return of Shea Theodore (arm), but Alex Pietrangelo (lower body) was unavailable instead. This will give Korczak a little more time to play late in the season. He has six helpers over his last 14 outings, and he's up to nine assists through 32 games overall. He's added 27 shots on net, 48 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating. Those aren't exactly fantasy-friendly numbers, but the 24-year-old has done fairly well when called upon and could grow into a larger role in 2025-26.