Kaedan Korczak News: Stuck in reserve role

Korczak was scratched for the 20th consecutive game Thursday against the Blues.

The Golden Knights typically don't make changes to their defensive pairings outside of injury situations, which haven't popped up recently. Korczak remains in a wait for his next chance to play while Nicolas Hague and Zach Whitecloud maintain spots on the third pairing. Korczak has three assists, 13 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 17 games.