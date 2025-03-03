Kai Uchacz News: Earns entry-level deal

Uchacz inked a two-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Uchacz has been putting up decent offensive numbers with the Silver Knights this year, generating 12 goals and 11 helpers in 51 minor-league outings. Undrafted following a tour-year stint with WHL Red Deer, the 21-year-old center probably shouldn't be expected to make his NHL debut this year, but could get some minutes as a depth call-up in the future.