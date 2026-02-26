Kai Uchacz News: Sent back down

Uchacz was assigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday.

The Golden Knights were without several key players following the Olympics during Wednesday's win over the Kings, so Uchacz suited up after being recalled Tuesday. He recorded shot on goal, a hit, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 12:38 of ice time against Los Angeles but will head back to the minors a day later, which signals that the Golden Knights will likely be much closer to full strength against the Capitals on Friday.