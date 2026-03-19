Kai Uchacz News: Stays hot with three helpers

Uchacz registered three assists in AHL Henderson's 8-3 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Uchacz has four goals and six helpers during his six-game point streak. He crossed the 40-point mark with this effort, which has him at 13 goals and 28 helpers through 56 appearances this season. Uchacz also got into three NHL games this season, but he has yet to earn his first point for the Golden Knights.