Kaiden Guhle Injury: Needs further evaluation

Guhle suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Jets and will require further evaluation, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Guhle caught a rut and fell awkwardly in the third period. The 23-year-old is a big part of the Canadiens' top four and would be a big loss if he's out for any length of time. Jayden Struble is likely to enter the lineup if Guhle is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Wild.