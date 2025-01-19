Kaiden Guhle News: Assists in consecutive contests

Guhle notched an assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Guhle has a helper in each of the last two games and four points over his last seven outings. His assist came up clutch Sunday, as he fed Patrik Laine on the game-winning goal 3:20 into overtime. Guhle is up to 12 points, 52 shots on net, 61 hits, 95 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 appearances in a top-four role this season.