Kaiden Guhle News: Bags apple Tuesday
Guhle notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Guhle has two helpers over four games since the start of March. The 24-year-old blueliner is filling a top-four role for the Canadiens, providing shutdown defense and a hearty share of physical play. He has just six points this season, but he's added 22 shots on net, 48 hits, 39 blocked shots and 15 PIM across 23 appearances. If Guhle's performance slips, Alexandre Carrier can take on more minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaiden Guhle See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times59 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once115 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas143 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights167 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet329 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaiden Guhle See More