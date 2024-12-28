Kaiden Guhle News: Delivers helper in win
Guhle notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.
Guhle ended a 14-game point drought with his helper on the first of Kirby Dach's two goals in the second period. Despite the lack of offense, Guhle has maintained a top-four role this season for his defensive skill. He has seven points, 31 shots on net, 38 hits, 72 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 29 appearances. Until he can be more consistent on offense, Guhle has limited appeal in fantasy.
