Kaiden Guhle News: Helps in win
Guhle logged an assist, one shot on net, three blocks and four hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
Guhle out-battled two Washington skaters along the boards in the offensive zone, which led to Cole Caufield's goal that tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. Typically not a prolific producer of offense, Guhle has four points (one goal, three assists) over the last seven outings. Any offense the defenseman provides is value-added for Montreal; his most significant contributions come on the back end. He has 13 blocked shots over the last three games and ranks second on the club with 85 blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now