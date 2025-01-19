Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kaiden Guhle headshot

Kaiden Guhle News: Plucks apple in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Guhle posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Guhle has been alright in January with three points, 14 shots on net, 19 hits and 22 blocked shots over eight outings this month. The 23-year-old blueliner still makes more of an impact with physical play rather than offense. He's at 11 points, 48 shots on net, 61 hits, 94 blocks, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 39 contests in a top-four role this season.

Kaiden Guhle
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now