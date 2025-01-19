Kaiden Guhle News: Plucks apple in loss

Guhle posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Guhle has been alright in January with three points, 14 shots on net, 19 hits and 22 blocked shots over eight outings this month. The 23-year-old blueliner still makes more of an impact with physical play rather than offense. He's at 11 points, 48 shots on net, 61 hits, 94 blocks, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 39 contests in a top-four role this season.