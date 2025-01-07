Kaiden Guhle News: Pots goal Monday

Guhle scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Guhle has three points over six games since the holiday break. That's a good sign that his offense is coming around -- prior to the break, he had gone 14 contests without a point. The 22-year-old defense has three goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 50 hits, 82 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 34 outings this season while filling a top-four role with minimal power-play time.