Kaiden Guhle News: Pots insurance tally

Guhle scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over Edmonton.

Guhle missed some shifts in the first period after taking a shot off his left arm, but the defenseman returned to action in the second and scored an insurance goal in the third. The Canadiens were nursing a one-goal lead early in the third when Guhle finished a tic-tac-toe sequence with Jake Evans and Cole Caufield. The arm looked fine when he beat Edmonton's Calvin Pickard to the short side from left faceoff dot. The tally was the second for Guhle, who has six points, 18 shots, 19 hits, 40 blocks, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 14 outings.