Kaiden Guhle News: Provides assist in loss
Guhle had an assist, two shots on net, two blocks and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
After he dislodged the puck from the Devils' Stefan Noesen behind the Montreal net, Guhle watched Alex Newhook go coast to coast to make it a 3-2 game. It was the first point for Guhle since returning an upper-body injury that cost him five games. The defenseman has one goal, four assists, 15 hits, 29 blocks, nine shots and four PIM over nine appearances.
