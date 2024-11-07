Kaiden Guhle News: Provides assist in loss

Guhle had an assist, two shots on net, two blocks and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

After he dislodged the puck from the Devils' Stefan Noesen behind the Montreal net, Guhle watched Alex Newhook go coast to coast to make it a 3-2 game. It was the first point for Guhle since returning an upper-body injury that cost him five games. The defenseman has one goal, four assists, 15 hits, 29 blocks, nine shots and four PIM over nine appearances.