Kaiden Guhle News: Rare burst of offense in win
Guhle scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, went plus-3, added 14 PIM, doled out two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.
Guhle was all over this game, and it was his goal that stood as the game-winner. He had earned just five assists over 23 outings since returning from a groin injury in early January. The 24-year-old defenseman is better known for his physical play, but he can chip in offense as well. He's at two goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net, 60 hits, 47 blocked shots, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaiden Guhle See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Oilers Play Five Times69 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Predators Play Only Once125 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Eichel Starring in Vegas153 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights177 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet339 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaiden Guhle See More