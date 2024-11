Guhle had one shot on net, three blocks, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

Guhle returned to the active lineup after missing five games due to an upper-body injury. He rejoined the top pair with Mike Matheson and was minus-2 over 21:31 of ice time. Guhle's return prompted Montreal to reassign Logan Mailloux to the minors.