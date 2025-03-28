Kaiden Guhle News: Set to return Friday

Guhle (quadriceps) is expected to be in the lineup Friday versus the Hurricanes, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Guhle will draw into the lineup as the Canadiens dress seven defensemen, offering a little insurance if he's not quite up to 100 percent yet. The 23-year-old will bolster the Canadiens' blue line as they look to find some leverage in the playoff race. Joshua Roy is set to come out of the lineup to make way for Guhle.