Kaiden Guhle headshot

Kaiden Guhle News: Two helpers in Game 7 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Guhle notched two assists Sunday in the Canadiens' 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 7 of their first-round series.

The 24-year-old blueliner helped set up tallies by Nick Suzuki in the first period and Alex Newhook in the third to propel Montreal into the second round. Guhle has four assists in the last four games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Game 1 clash with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Kaiden Guhle
Montreal Canadiens
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