Kailer Yamamoto News: Lights lamp Monday

Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Yamamoto ended an 11-game point drought with the third-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. He's been a bottom-six regular lately despite his lack of offense. He's up to 10 goals, 18 points, 42 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-10 rating over 46 appearances, his best campaign in three seasons since he left the Oilers.