Kailer Yamamoto

Kailer Yamamoto News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Yamamoto scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Yamamoto earned his first goal and point at the NHL level this season. He's added four shots on net, three hits and two PIM over five appearances across two stints with Utah. Yamamoto has spent the bulk of the campaign with AHL Tucson, but it looks like the big club is giving him a chance to prove himself late in 2024-25.

Kailer Yamamoto
Utah Hockey Club

