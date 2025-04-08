Kailer Yamamoto News: Nets power-play marker

Yamamoto scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Yamamoto got on the scoresheet against his former team, stretching Utah's lead to 3-0 late in the first period. All three of his points at the NHL level this season have come over the last five games, a span in which he's seen middle-six minutes at even strength. He's added nine shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating as he looks to leave a good impression with the Utah brass prior to potentially reaching restricted free agency this summer.