Kailer Yamamoto News: Puts away goal Thursday

Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Yamamoto has scored twice and added two assists over four outings in April. The 27-year-old winger is getting steady time in a second-line role lately, which explains his extra success on offense. He's up to 12 goals, 22 points, 50 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-14 rating over 55 appearances.