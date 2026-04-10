Kailer Yamamoto News: Puts away goal Thursday
Yamamoto scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Yamamoto has scored twice and added two assists over four outings in April. The 27-year-old winger is getting steady time in a second-line role lately, which explains his extra success on offense. He's up to 12 goals, 22 points, 50 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-14 rating over 55 appearances.
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