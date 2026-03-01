Kale Clague News: Loaned to AHL

Clague has been loaned back to AHL Manitoba by the Jets, the team announced Sunday.

Clague going down is the corresponding move to the Jets activating Haydn Fleury (upper body) from injured reserve. The 27-year-old was up just serving as insurance. He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 44 games on the season with the AHL, and he hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2023-24 season.