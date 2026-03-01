Kale Clague headshot

Kale Clague News: Loaned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Clague has been loaned back to AHL Manitoba by the Jets, the team announced Sunday.

Clague going down is the corresponding move to the Jets activating Haydn Fleury (upper body) from injured reserve. The 27-year-old was up just serving as insurance. He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 44 games on the season with the AHL, and he hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2023-24 season.

Kale Clague
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now