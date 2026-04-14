K'Andre Miller Injury: Back out of lineup
Miller (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.
Miller will sit for the second time in four games to close out the regular season. He should be back in the lineup in a top-four role for Game 1 of the playoffs.
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