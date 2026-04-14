K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller Injury: Back out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Miller (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Islanders.

Miller will sit for the second time in four games to close out the regular season. He should be back in the lineup in a top-four role for Game 1 of the playoffs.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
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