Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 7:39am

Miller (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Tuesday's win over the Islanders, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Friday. Across eight appearances in February, he's logged a goal, two assists, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating while averaging 21:21 of ice time. Miller was on the ice for Friday's optional morning skate, but if he's held out against Toronto, Matthew Robertson will likely enter the lineup.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now