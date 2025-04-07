K'Andre Miller Injury: Game-time call Monday

Miller (illness) will be a game-time decision ahead of Monday's clash with the Lightning, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller has found his offensive stride of late, recording two goals and three assists in his last six appearances. If Miller is sidelined against the Bolts, Zac Jones would likely get back into the lineup for the first time since March 25 versus the Kings. For his part, Miller should see minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit if given the all-clear Monday.