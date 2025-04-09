K'Andre Miller Injury: Game-time decision versus Flyers

Miller (illness) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Miller participated in the team's morning skate but hasn't been confirmed back into the lineup Wednesday. Prior to getting sick, the 25-year-old blueliner was rolling offensively with five points in his last six contests in addition to recording 13 hits and eight blocks. If Miller is given the all-clear, he will likely relegate Zac Jones back to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.