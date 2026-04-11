K'Andre Miller Injury: Getting Saturday's game off
Miller (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Utah.
While Carolina is terming Miller's absence as "undisclosed," he's probably being rested ahead of the playoffs. The 26-year-old has eight goals and 37 points in 71 appearances in 2025-26.
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