K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller Injury: Getting Saturday's game off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Miller (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Utah.

While Carolina is terming Miller's absence as "undisclosed," he's probably being rested ahead of the playoffs. The 26-year-old has eight goals and 37 points in 71 appearances in 2025-26.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
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