K'Andre Miller Injury: Not skating Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Miller is not practicing Sunday as he deals with an illness, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller was on the ice for 23:21 minutes in Saturday's game, though he'll sit out of Sunday's practice as he looks to get healthy for Monday's home matchup with the Lightning. Miller has seven goals and 23 points in 70 games this season. Zac Jones would likely reenter the lineup if Miller can't go.

