K'Andre Miller Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Rangers put Miller (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Miller left Wednesday's tilt versus the Sabres at the end of the second period and did not return. The Rangers will likely use Connor Mackey as their sixth defenseman in Miller's absence. Miller has two goals, four assists, 55 hits and 40 blocked shots in 28 appearances this season.
