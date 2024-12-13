Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

The Rangers put Miller (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Miller left Wednesday's tilt versus the Sabres at the end of the second period and did not return. The Rangers will likely use Connor Mackey as their sixth defenseman in Miller's absence. Miller has two goals, four assists, 55 hits and 40 blocked shots in 28 appearances this season.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now