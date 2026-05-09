K'Andre Miller News: Among top scorers from blue line

Miller picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

It extended Miller's point streak to three games and three helpers, and he has quietly put up six helpers so far as the Canes have gone a perfect 8-0 this postseason. Miller came off a 37-point regular season, his first with Carolina. He sits in a five-way tie for seventh in playoff scoring from the blue line, and he leads all Carolina defenders in scoring by a wide margin. Jalen Chatfield and Mike Reilly sit second in that category with two points each.