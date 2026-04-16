K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Back at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Miller (undisclosed) was at practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's tilt against the Islanders, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

The Hurricanes rested a multitude of players in the final week of the season after clinching first place in the Metropolitan Division. Miller completed the 2025-26 regular season with eight goals, 29 assists, 101 hits and 79 blocked shots over 72 outings.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
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