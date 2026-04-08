K'Andre Miller News: Buries goal in overtime win
Miller scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.
Miller is off to a good start in April with a goal and three assists over his last four games. The defenseman is up to seven goals, 36 points, 119 shots on net, 98 hits, 77 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 70 appearances. He's all but certain to fall short of his career-best 43-point campaign from 2022-23 with the Rangers, but Miller remains a solid contributor in most categories while seeing top-four minutes for the Hurricanes.
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