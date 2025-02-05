K'Andre Miller News: Contributes helper in win

Miller provided an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Miller has two goals and four assists over his last eight outings. The 25-year-old defenseman set up Vincent Trocheck's game-tying goal in the third period. Miller has taken a step back on offense for the second year in a row -- he's at just 13 points through 47 outings, though it appears he's turning things around with his recent play. He's added 72 shots on net, 72 hits, 68 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while seeing top-four minutes.