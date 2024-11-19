K'Andre Miller News: Ends point drought

Miller notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Miller had gone 11 games without a point, posting a minus-8 rating, 16 shots on net, 22 hits and 16 blocked shots in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman has played alongside Adam Fox on the top pairing for the last few contests, though Miller fills more of a shutdown role a la Ryan Lindgren when that's the Rangers' defensive arrangement. Miller has three points, 27 shots on net, 32 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 17 appearances. He's reached the 30-point mark in each of the last two seasons, so it's fair to expect a bit more offense from him moving forward.