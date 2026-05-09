K'Andre Miller News: Extends point streak
Miller picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
It extended Miller's point streak to three games and three helpers. He has chipped in six assists during Carolina's 8-0 start to the postseason. Miller came off a 37-point regular season, his first with Carolina. He leads all Carolina defenders in scoring by a wide margin. Jalen Chatfield, Shayne Gostisbehere, Sean Walker and Mike Reilly sit second in offensive production with two points each.
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