K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Forces overtime Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Miller scored a goal, added two PIM, went plus-3, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Miller ended a 24-game goal drought with his tally late in the third period, which forced overtime. During that stretch, he had 11 assists, 40 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. The 26-year-old blueliner is in a top-four role and offers some category coverage in fantasy. He's at five goals, 31 points, 100 shots on net, 85 hits, 66 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 60 appearances.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
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