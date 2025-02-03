K'Andre Miller News: Game-winning goal Sunday

Miller netted the game-winning goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Miller's go-ahead tally came on a slap shot with just under nine minutes to go in the contest. His goal gave the Rangers their first lead of the game. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, eight assists, 72 shots on net, 70 hits and 64 blocks across 46 appearances this season. Despite a slow start to the season offensively, Miller has five points across his last seven games. With his recent flow of offensive production, the blue liner has received more power play opportunities. Miller provides great category coverage and his momentum makes him a strong option on the waiver wire in deeper leagues.