K'Andre Miller News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Miller produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

After enduring an 11-game point drought, Miller has a helper in each of the last two contests. He helped out on Will Cuylle's game-tying goal at 16:53 of the second period. Miller has been limited to four points over 18 outings, but he's added a respectable 27 shots on net, 33 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He continues to see a top-four role and has frequently played alongside Adam Fox in recent games.