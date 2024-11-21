Fantasy Hockey
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Miller produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

After enduring an 11-game point drought, Miller has a helper in each of the last two contests. He helped out on Will Cuylle's game-tying goal at 16:53 of the second period. Miller has been limited to four points over 18 outings, but he's added a respectable 27 shots on net, 33 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He continues to see a top-four role and has frequently played alongside Adam Fox in recent games.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
