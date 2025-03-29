K'Andre Miller News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Miller logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Miller had a hand in Adam Fox's second tally of the game at 5:47 of the third period. This was Miller's second straight contest with an assist, and he ends March with seven points over 15 appearances. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points, 102 shots on net, 98 hits, 97 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 68 outings overall as he continues to do a little bit of everything in a top-four role.