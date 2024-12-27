Fantasy Hockey
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Miller (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, which sets the stage for him to return Saturday versus Tampa Bay.

Miller has missed six straight games due to the injury. He has two goals, six points, 55 hits and 40 blocks in 28 outings in 2024-25. Miller will likely serve in a top-four capacity Saturday. Chad Ruhwedel was reassigned to AHL Hartford because Miller is available.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
