K'Andre Miller News: On track to play
Miller (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Miller took warmups in a top-four role, so it looks like he'll be able to play after being questionable following the lower-body injury he sustained Tuesday versus the Islanders. The 25-year-old defenseman could see more power-play time since Adam Fox (upper body) is on injured reserve. Miller has 14 points over 52 contests this season, including three points over eight outings in February.
