K'Andre Miller News: One of each in defeat

Miller delivered a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-5 loss to Seattle.

Miller snapped a seven-game point drought by recording his first multi-point outing of the campaign Sunday. The left-shot blueliner registered the primary helper on Reilly Smith's tally to open the scoring in the first period, and he added an even-strength goal to cut Seattle's lead to 6-4 in the final frame. The 24-year-old Miller has chipped in two goals and four assists through 26 games. All six of Miller's points have come at even strength, as he receives minimal usage on the power play.