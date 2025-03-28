K'Andre Miller News: Plucks apple in overtime loss

Miller notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Miller has two goals and four assists over 14 outings in March. He helped out on Adam Fox's opening goal in this contest. Miller continues to play in a top-four role, but his offense hasn't been all that steady in 2024-25. He's now at 20 points, 102 shots on net, 97 hits, 94 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 67 appearances. His physical play has led to decent non-scoring numbers, but his numbers are down nearly across the board compared to the previous two seasons.