K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Provides pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Miller notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Miller has three helpers over two games to begin April. The 26-year-old had gone five contests without a point to end March. He plays in a top-four role but doesn't receive consistent power-play time, so Miller's offense is prone to ups and downs throughout the year. He's earned 35 points -- the second-best total of his career in six seasons -- and has added 113 shots on net, 95 hits, 73 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 68 appearances.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
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